Swans takeout Lightning 12 Challenge

The neck-and-neck affair on Saturday, saw Swans coming out on top with (2) goals (5) behinds -17 points, defeating the Tigers (1) goal (0) behind 6 points.

The shorter and faster version of rules football, the grand showdown was fast and entertaining making every goal and behind at a premium.

It was a promising start to the 2024 Rules season with eight clubs taking centre stage at the traditional Colts Oval for a feast of footy action. Given the high level of interest on game day, some clubs had to field two teams bringing the total to 10 teams taking part in this year’s Lightning 12 challenge.

The round-robin matches were played over two rounds where every team had to play each other before advancing to the play-off for 3rd 2nd and 1st prize cash prize.

The pace and intensity of the games certainly took its toll on the players with limited match fitness and stamina.

The two grand finalists Alavana Swans and University Tigers showed plenty of courage and willpower making it to the grand final, late in the afternoon, followed by the presentation of cash incentives.



1st place Swans got K700,2nd place Tigers -K500,3rd place Bombers -K300 and 4th West Eagles -K200

POM AFL President, Douglas Lai was impressed with the great turnout despite a three-week delay to the start of the preseason.

Lai said the success of the Lightning 12 challenge over the weekend puts the Moni Plus Port Moresby AFL in good stead for the 2024 the season proper which starts this weekend.