Surf management plan signed

The SAPNG Pirung Surf Management Plan was signed in partnership with the chiefs and traditional resource custodians of Pokpok Island, Central Bougainville.

The occasion also witnessed the staging of the Central Bougainville Tourism Association (CBTA), which appointed a new chairlady headed up by Laurelle Pentanu, along with former chairman Zhon Bosco and other Central Bougainville chiefs.

The signing of the historic SAPNG Pirung SMP agreement coincided with the tourism awareness workshop that was hosted on the 4th and 5th of August by the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority.

Led by senior marketing officer, Joel Keimelo, working with SAPNG president and co-founder, Andrew Abel, the event aimed to deliver the necessary training and comprehensive understanding of the SAPNG Surf Management Plan model and policies that are now being implemented in Central Bougainville.

Their aim to develop and promote surfing and surf tourism is based on the precedence set up by SAPNG in other provinces of Vanimo in West Sepik, Kavieng and Central New Ireland, Tupira of Bogia District in Madang, Wewak in East Sepik and Milne Bay over the last 32 years.

It was the closure of the Panguna Mine in 1989 that inspired young PNG surfer, Andy Abel, who was schooling on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, Australia, to create his home grown Abel Reverse Spiral Model and policies that now underpin the growing success of the surf tourism industry in PNG.

The evolution of the SAPNG Surf Management Plan, working in partnership with traditional resource custodians, is based on the four key pillars of negotiations, planning, implementation and management of the surfing resource that is owned by the resource custodian host communities.

Abel said the key to opening up new tourism destinations and growing the tourism niche sector, in line with the government’s ‘Take back PNG’ policies, is to interface and work directly in partnership with the traditional resource custodians.

He highlighted that be it in the highlands or coastal areas, the traditional resource custodians are the gatekeepers and custodians of “their” respective niche tourism attractions.

Abel stated that as PNG marks 46 years of independence next month, traditional resource custodians across the niche tourism spectrum, including but not limited to Kokoda Trail, have been circumvented and alienated in many areas around Papua New Guinea in the four key pillars mentioned above. This has resulted in the net outcome of the host communities being relegated as mere beggars and bystanders on “their” own traditional land. This is contrary to the five key policy directives of the Preamble of the National Constitution.

Abel said if tourism in PNG, including that of Bougainville, is to thrive then it is of paramount importance that political and bureaucratic leaders note that adopting a western style approach of developing tourism from the top down will never work.

The key to SAPNG’s success 32 years on is based on developing tourism from the bottom up, hence the Abel Reverse Spiral Model.

The SAPNG and PNG Tourism Promotion Authority are working together as strategic partners to develop the surf tourism industry and to ensure tourism continues to contribute to the economic sector despite COVID-19.

The Surfing Association Papua New Guinea Inc (SAPNG) now has eleven affiliated surf clubs and seven surf management plans established around Papua New Guinea and now in Central Bougainville.