Successful Trophy Tour in Gomore

The Trophy tour started in India, travelled to New Zealand and then to Australia. The trophy made a pit stop in Papua New Guinea, and has left our shores for New York, in the United States of America.

Max Abbot, Committee Member of World Cricket has been traveling with the Trophy. He described the PNG visit as exciting, and a wonderful experience for the local people to have.

Abbot thanked the people of Gomore and neighbouring villages for their welcoming spirit and hospitality.

The Trophy Tour team were presented with gifts by schoolchildren. Gomore is one of many Central Province villages that embrace cricket.

The Trophy Tour team were treated to traditional performances, before concluding their visit with a friendly cricket match with the locals.

The World Cup Trophy tour included PNG in its program, thanks to a successful bid by Cricket PNG.

Meanwhile, PNG is hosting the T20 EAP Cricket Qualifier at the Amini Cricket ground this weekend.