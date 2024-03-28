Suaras confident to retain Cup Title

Suaras captain Sam Voku said his side is prepared for the tournament and will give their all to defend the cup title.

“As the Suaras captain, I have no doubt that we will get the cup back because of our training and sacrifices at the training from 12 o’clock till afternoon. I have confident that we can still retain the cup,” Voku said.

However, Voku further said his younger brother and the current PNG Pukpuks winger Derrick Voki, Ben Kennedy and few others who played crucial roles in their side’s victory last year (2023) won’t be playing with the team.

“At the start of our preparation, they (Derrick, Kennedy and Dickson) were training with us. Midway through in our training and preparation, they just pulled out and joined other clubs.”

Despite their departure, skipper Voku said he is confident in the side he has assembled. He said much like last year, the Suaras had brought in some boys from home, West New Britain, to fill in the void left by departing players.

The team is coached by former PNG Pukpuks Sprint star Junias Sabbatta, who also steered the side to victory last year (2023) as team captain.

The Niu Power Sports Tok Rugby Sevens Tournament will run for three days, March 29th - 31st. For the first two days, matches will be played at Bava Park. The finals will be held at the Sir John Guise Stadium.