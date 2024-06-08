Strong Show from PNG Athletes

Development squad athletes, Joy Tieba qualified for the 200m semifinals with a 26.25sec clocking. She and Denlyne Siliwen ran under 13 seconds for the 100m in an invitational event.

Seventeen-year-old Hepzibah Romalus did a personal best of 1.50m in the High Jump whilst Ray Kumala Heru, another 17 year old, clocked 12.17sec for the 3000m Open steeplechase. Timothy Tuna was looking very good in the 200m after a strong showing in the 100m.

Also, Thursday was a good day for the PNG Para team. They won two gold medals through Steven Abraham who won the Ambulant 200m while Jerome Bunge snatched gold for the seated Javelin. His 29.93m is an Oceania record for the F57 classification.

Meanwhile, Lakona Gerega set a new national record in the men’s javelin with a throw of 66.73 meters, an improvement of 34cm on his own record set at the Pacific Mini Games in 2022.

From a field of 15, Australian athletes took the first three placings with Lakona finishing fourth, ahead of Donny Tuimaseve of Samoa who threw 65.73m.

The Oceania Athletic Championship 2024 in Suva, Fiji, concludes this Saturday, June 8.