Storm v Warriors: Match Preview

After a stellar opening 20 minutes last Friday the Warriors failed to fire a shot against the Sharks in an eventual 16-12 loss, while later that night in Melbourne the Storm were outstanding in an 8-0 shutout of the Panthers to extend their unbeaten opening round record to a mind-boggling 22 years.

Craig Bellamy’s men have owned this rivalry since 2016 and boast 14-straight wins over the Warriors.

The Storm will also be aiming for a record 11th consecutive victory at AAMI Park, but they'll have to do it without injured stars Cameron Munster and Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who remain sidelined.

Team News

Storm: Star five-eighth Cameron Munster (groin) is a chance to return in Round 3 but is more likely to be held back until the club's Round 4 bye. Jonah Pezet will run again in the halves with Jahrome Hughes Big man Nelson Asofa-Solomona will return from a hamstring injury via Queensland Cup this weekend. New recruit Shawn Blore is again listed as 18th man.

Warriors: A blow for the Warriors on Friday with hooker Wayde Egan ruled out to an elbow injury with Freddy Lussick coming into the starting side and Jazz Tevaga added to the bench. Coach Andrew Webster confirmed on Wednesday that Kurt Capewell will play against the Storm after suffering a rib cartilage issue last week. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (hamstring) and Marata Niukore (foot) remain sidleined.



Original article by NRL.com