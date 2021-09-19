Storm v Panthers: Foxx, Smith cleared; Penrith trio doubtful

The grinding 8-6 win over Parramatta on Saturday in Mackay was an energy-sapping encounter and the Panthers haven't got the luxury the Storm have enjoyed - virtually 14 days of rest to soothe some of their aches and pains.

Then again, revenge is a hungry beast and the Panthers appetite is still there to knock the team, that beat them last year, out of this year's finals.

These are the best two teams from the 2021 NRL club competition - 21 wins each from 24 matches.

In head-to-head match-ups, the spoils were shared with the Panthers winning their round-three game while the Storm exacted revenge in round 20.

Only once in the past five years (2019) did Storm not make the grand final after a week off.

Earning that rest in semi-finals week has worked a treat for Craig Bellamy's men since 2016, including winning the 2017 and 2020 premierships.

Bellamy will also want somewhere near the 90% completion rate (35-39) his players managed against Manly to inflict the same kind of possession pain against the Panthers.

Ivan Cleary will be hoping his team keeps the same sort of discipline against the Storm as they did against the Eels - just two penalties over 80 minutes.

The rundown

Team news

Storm: Josh Addo-Carr said on Sunday he would make his comeback after missing the qualifying final win over Manly due to a hamstring complaint.

Isaac Lumelume is likely to make way for the Foxx on the flank.

Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith was cleared of a facial fracture following a head clash with Manly's Josh Aloiai in week one and he also said he would be right to play Penrith.

Panthers: Second-rower Viliame Kikau, interchange hooker Mitch Kenny and winger Brian To'o are nursing ankle complaints.

Kenny looks the least likely to be fit with Nathan Cleary indicating Tyrone May would be the main candidate to replace him on the bench.

To'o missed the 8-6 win over Parra in Mackay with Brent Naden filling in on the wing.

The likes of Izack Tago or Matt Eisenhuth could be selected this week if Kikau is not able to suit up against the Storm.

Key match-up

If the 2021 World Cup had been played this year, these two halfbacks could well have been the Australian (Nathan Cleary) and New Zealand (Jahrome Hughes) No.7s, such has been their club season form - and the part Cleary played in NSW wrapping up Origin after game two.

They both like to take the line on, both defend well on the right edge, both have a lot of instinctive variety in their game.

The pair are also level in try assists and line-break assists, a slight advantage to Cleary in the number of forced drop-puts (19 to 13) but quite a gap in averaging kicking metres per game: Hughes on 241 but Cleary with 520.

Since field position is even more crucial in a final, could this be the advantage the Panthers have?

Stat attack

This is the Storm's 53rd NRL final and they have only lost 19. They have scored 1046 points in those 52 matches, an average of just over 20 per final.

Their last September loss was 14-6 to the Roosters in the 2019 preliminary final.

