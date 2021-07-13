Stone Mentoring Youth

Apart from running his own athletics club, Stone is also attached with the Hela Wigmen rugby League Club.

He says it is his way of helping youths to realize their dreams and potential.

Stone said he was pleased to see some of his athletes do well over the weekend attending the athletics championships in Port Moresby.

“I always try to find time to educate, motivate and help young man and woman realize their potentials.

“I am an example of how far I have come, and through challenges faced, and making my way through sports has brought me to where I am today. I want Youths to realize their potential,” he said.

He says what he would like to see is for young men and women to become better sports men and women but also to see sports as a tool for change because it can change a person’s life.