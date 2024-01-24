Stone joins Vipers camp

Stone, who coaches athletes and runs his own athletics club in Port Moresby, was with Hela Wigmen last year as a Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Stone’s appointment took effect immediately after the club signed up Goroka Lahanis 2023 grand final runners-up coach Charlie Wabo as Head Coach for 2024.

Stone was a typical Tokarara suburb street kid who was brought up in a home that taught strong discipline and respect through his dad and PNG Taekwondo black belt and instructor Jamuga Stone.

Jamuga Stone was also Port Moresby Vipers head trainer back in the day. A legacy that young Stone is proud of and wants to continue.

Stone grew up around sports like taekwondo and boxing before he found his lane and love for the track and field where he made his mark in the middle and long distance events both globally and domestically. Like father like son, Stone runs his own club where he’s influenced many young athletes within and around his Tokarara community.

Possibly the highest calling in his young coaching career came last year when he was appointed as Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Fiji National Women Rugby League, Team Bulikula, for the 2023 end-of-the-year Pacific Championships in Port Moresby.

This also gave him the privilege and a unique opportunity to cross paths with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers coaching and technical staff and learn how they do things at the NRL level.

Much of Stone’s sporting accolades and achievements could be attributed to his dad’s influence, PNG Taekwondo legend and former PNG Kumuls Trainer Jamuga Stone.