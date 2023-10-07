Steamies 7s and touch comp kicks off

The one-day-only tournament is a long standing tradition which the company has upheld promoting health and fitness, sportsmanship, teamwork, inter-company networking and friendly competition.

Corporate Affairs general manager, Vele Rupa commented: “The Steamies 7s and touch competition is a long standing competition that brings the company together. The driving force behind the event is deeply ingrained in our company culture. The annual fixture is a competition that unites our employees and is something that everyone looks forward to every year.”

This year, 23 teams from the Steamships operating companies, and joint venture businesses are due to participate. The company would like to thank the SMEs and corporate vendors, Pacific Industries, BSP, Nasfund, Digicel and Kina Bank, all who are setting up stalls to promote and provide their services to the Steamships Group of Companies employees and their families.

The competition encourages the Steamships core values of safety, integrity, excellence, humility, continuity, and people development.

Steamships says rugby and touch football are iconic sports within Papua New Guinea and is inclusive to people from all walks of life. It is something that everyone understands and enjoys.