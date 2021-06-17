Stat Attack: Moses the game's fastest halfback

Moses carved up his former team in a 40-12 win that included a scintillating 65-metre solo try from the Eels playmaker.

According to Telstra Tracker GPS data, the 26-year-old was clocked at a maximum velocity of 36.1km/h – the top speed for a No.7 so far this season.

Moses has edged out Canterbury halfback Jake Averillo, who was clocked at 36km/h in round eight, but he fell just short of being crowned the fastest player of round 14.

That honour went to Cowboys centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (36.2km/h) as the 19-year-old stood atop the podium for the second time in three weeks having run 37.3km/h a few games back.

Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr (35.3km/h) ranked third while Tigers back James Roberts (34.3) and Parramatta's Waqa Blake (33.7) hit the gas pedal too.

Moses also racked up 9.35km to cover the most distance ahead of Penrith hooker Api Koroisau (9.27km) and Roosters pivot Lachlam Lam (9.15km).

Eels captain Clint Gutherson continued his team's Telstra Tracker dominance by pumping out the most high-speed metres (20km/h or more) with 780m.

That placed the wholehearted fullback in front of enthusiastic Sharks winger Connor Tracey (730m) as the versatile local junior helped his side beat the Panthers.

Penrith's Robert Jennings (669m) and Warriors centre Euan Aitken (658m) filled the third and fourth spots and Tabuai-Fidow showed sustained speed by coming fifth (643m).

Meanwhile, Rabbitohs forward Hame Sele only received 26 minutes in a victory over the Knights but he made his limited game-time count.

He covered an average of 104 metres per minute on the field, equal with interchange Raiders hooker Tom Starling – though he only played 15 minutes against the Broncos.