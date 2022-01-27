Star league duo set to help Germany qualify for 2025 World Cup

Josh, who plays halfback for the Catalan Dragons in the English Super League has voiced his desire to establish the national squad, being of German descent.

“I’ve already committed to playing for Germany and next year my younger brother and I are going to try and help them qualify for 2025,” Josh Drinkwater said to Total Rugby League.

Scott Drinkwater started at five-eigth in 24 games last season for the North Queensland club, making the move from the Storm after the 2018 season.

“My grandad is German, he moved to Australia during the war, so we’ve got full heritage to be part of a national side,” Drinkwater said.

“I’m very lucky to have that dual citizenship and the German passport has been a real help while playing here in Europe.

“We’re going to try and get Germany into the Rugby League World Cup here in France in 2025.

The German national team’s last game came on October 2 last year, going down to the Netherlands in the Griffin Cup.

The pinnacle of German Rugby League are currently an affiliate nation of the European Rugby League and will have to play a number of qualifiers to get close to World Cup action.

Drinkwater, who is coming into his fourth season at the Catalans has another option should the German side not qualify, also having French heritage.

“That’s what I’d really like but if that doesn’t happen I might put my hand up for the French team. Trouble is, there are so many good young French kids coming through I probably wouldn’t stand a chance,” Drinkwater said.

James Maloney paired Drinkwater in the Dragons’ halves last season and now another veteran of the NRL will slot in alongside him.

Mitchell Pearce will ply his trade for the Catalans in 2022, departing Newcastle late last year.

“It’s pretty incredible that I’ve had a couple of years alongside Jimmy and now Mitch is here,” Drinkwater said.

“I grew up watching those two boys coming through the ranks and it’s really strange that I got the chance to play alongside both of them here in France.

“They bring bags of experience and it’s a pleasure to be in the same team as them.

“Obviously me and Jimmy pulled up one short in the Grand Final last year so the plan is for me and Mitch to go one further this time around.”