Star Bulldogs recruit subjected to ‘relentless’ racial attacks on social media

Wide World of Sports reports Addo-Carr lodged a complaint with the Bulldogs on Wednesday and the club has passed the matter onto the NRL.

A Canterbury source told WWOS that an NRL senior intelligence officer has been engaged after Addo-Carr was subjected to vile attacks.

“Josh Addo-Carr has been receiving racial comments on his media platforms,” the source said.

“Josh has sent me the screen shots today of the comments.

“I have forwarded these messages onto David Lockley, the NRL senior intelligence officer.

“David investigated similar messages that (Bulldogs winger) Jayden Okunbor received previously.

“I have been in contact with Josh, and he is OK, but has requested the NRL step in as this person is relentless with messages.”

Addo-Carr, 26, has joined the Bulldogs as the club’s marquee recruit after winning two premierships with the Storm.

He is a New South Wales Origin and Kangaroos representative, in addition to being a terrific ambassador for Indigenous Australians. Last month he was a guest at the official launch of the Indigenous vs Maori All Stars game.

Several NRL players have been subjected to disgusting racial remarks including Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell, who spoke out against the attacks last year.

Two men were arrested last April for sending Mitchell abusive and racist messages.

