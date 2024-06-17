Stage set for Super Eight challenge

India, USA, Australia, England (Group B), Afghanistan, West Indies (Group C), South Africa and Bangladesh (Group D), are the eight teams who have qualified for the Super Eights.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will feature in Group 1 of the next round, whereas West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA will feature in Group 2.

Teams will play three matches each during the Super Eight phase, with the top two sides in each group qualifying for the semi-final stage of the event.

The Super Eight stage commences in Antigua on June 19 with a clash between USA and South Africa in Antigua. The same evening West Indies will take against old rivals, England in St Lucia.

The two sides have a prolific cricketing history, with the West Indies ensuring a dominant display at home against England in recent years.

The following day will see the unbeaten India and Afghanistan face off in Barbados, in what looms as a crucial fixture before the knockout stages. This will also be the first occasion in this tournament that India will play a contest in the Caribbean.

The Afghans will look to make amends for their close loss to Australia at last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, when the two sides meet on June 22 in St Vincent.

More crucial fixtures follow up with co-hosts West Indies taking on South Africa in their final Group 2 clash on June 23 in Antigua. The Proteas have dominated the West Indies, but the tables were turned last month when the Indies in Maroon clean-sweeped the three-game T20I series between the two sides at home.

Another Men’s Cricket World Cup-centric encounter takes place in St Lucia, where finalists India will clash against the eventual winners Australia on June 24.