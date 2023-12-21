Stage set for junior boxers

The boxing showdown exposing young talent is set to ignite the boxing ring at the Ben Moide Club at Murray Barracks, Port Moresby.

The momentum keeps building for the Papua New Guinea boxing fraternity after returning from the recently concluded Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands early this month. Having recorded a very good performance at the Games. Boxing is set to thrive with staging the stage for its junior boxers to end the year in style.

The NCD Armature Boxing Association tournament director, Junior Kauko Raka says developing aspiring boxers is key, and the Beginners Finals fight this weekend is set to unleash talent with over 200 boxers participating.

Over 10 clubs have confirmed their participation from within NCD. Wewak and Manus fighters will arrive in Port Moresby tomorrow.

Raka says he is looking for forward to the junior tournament as it paves way for boxing development in the country, a sporting code with a lot of promise.

“We have introduced or hosting this tournament to lift the level of junior fighters, this also helps to engage young people to expose themselves in smaller tournaments before stepping out for bigger fights. It’s better to prepare now at an early stage,” said Raka.