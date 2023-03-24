Squash Rising Stars get pro training

The club's Squash Juniors Development Programme has been boosted by funding from Kumul Petroleum, which has enabled the club to engage the services of Raj Nanda.

Based in Melbourne, Raj will visit Port Moresby twice a year to work with junior players, local club coaches, and enhance their coaching skills.

Raj is a seasoned professional squash player, having achieved a highest world ranking of 38 and winning four PSA titles. He brings 15 years of coaching experience in the USA, where he coached in eight USA Junior National Championships and served as head coach of The Hackely School in New York for 12 years.

Raj is also accredited with Level 2 Coaching Accreditation and Squash Australian Talent Development Accreditation, and has been involved in Squash Australia’s Performance Pathway Coaching in 2020 and 2021. Currently, he coaches six Australian junior players, all of whom have reached No.1 Australian Junior National Rankings in the past three years.

He is excited to assist the POMRC after witnessing the talent on display during the Oceania Junior Squash Championships last December.

During his visit, he will spend over 70 court hours with juniors and elite juniors, with 28-30 participants in the coaching programmes. One of Raj's primary goals will be preparing PNG junior squash players for local and regional tournaments throughout the year.

POMRC President, Tim Kriebisch, is grateful for Kumul Petroleum's support and acknowledges the privilege of having such a highly experienced and qualified squash coach to help further develop their juniors, elites, and club coaches.

The funding from Kumul Petroleum has also enabled POMRC to send a group of four advanced squash juniors to a squash camp at the Daisy Hill Squash Club in Brisbane later this year, providing an opportunity for them to play with other high-level juniors and refine their competition skills.