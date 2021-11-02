Spurs boss sacked after just TEN Premier League games — and his replacement is already lined up

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Conte is understood to be the top target for the London club, who dismissed Nuno on Monday after just four months in charge.

Spurs had approached Conte about succeeding the axed Jose Mourinho earlier this year but were unable to convince the Italian to take the job.

If the 52-year-old accepts Tottenham’s offer, he would return to the Premier League three years after leaving their London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Conte, who has also managed Juventus and Italy, guided Inter to the Serie A title last season but surprisingly left shortly afterwards.

Nuno’s sacking came two days after Tottenham’s woeful 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United, who have themselves struggled in recent weeks.

It was Spurs’ fifth defeat in their past seven league games and the toxic reaction to the Portuguese coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium proved the final straw for chairman Daniel Levy.

A club statement on Monday said Nuno and his coaching staff had been “relieved of their duties”.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision,” Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici said.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.” Spurs said a further update would follow in due course.

Tottenham, who have not won silverware since 2008, reached the Champions League final as recently as 2019 under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

But the club, who regularly finished in the top four under Pochettino, have lost their way since then and have missed out on the Champions League for two consecutive seasons.

If appointed, Conte would be tasked with ensuring Tottenham play more adventurous football at their gleaming new stadium than the dour fare served up by the tactically conservative Nuno.

He would also have to get the best out of England captain Harry Kane, who has looked a shadow of his former self since his attempt to engineer a move to Manchester City was rebuffed by Levy.

