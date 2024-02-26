Sprint king Lyles primed for an open 400m race

Triple World champion Noah Lyles has set the record straight as he seeks to make an impression at the Olympic Games in Paris, France later this month.

Lyles seeks to win a quadruple on the global stage and if not, he promised to go for three of the world records including the 100m and 200m set by Usain Bolt. He will also attack the 4x100m relay world record set by the Jamaicans.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records. If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again,” he added.

In a bid to achieve that, he opened up on the possibility of running his first 400m race since 2016. He has only competed once in a 400m race at the Forestville McNamara Mustangs Invitational back in 2016 where he won the race. Last year, he competed in the Pepsi Florida Relays in the 4x400m relay where his team won.

“To be honest, I can run a 43 (second relay split) for certain. It’s just, don't put me on the last leg, and don't put me on first.

“Put me on second or third. I need something to chase. If you give the baton to me first, I'm gonna keep it there.

Meanwhile, in other world athletics news, The house that the government is building for Kelvin Kiptum has elicited mixed reactions from social media users with some arguing that they would have done a better job.

President William Ruto of Kenya ordered that a house be constructed for Kiptum’s family before he is laid to rest this Friday, February 23 and the contractor has been in a race against time to make sure the house is delivered within seven days.

With only one day remaining for the house to be completed, Kenyans on social media have aired their views on what they think about the house.

“Everything about Ruto is a scam. They should have procured the services of Koto Housing even though it's associated with the Kenyatta family. Koto would have done a proper house using precast.”

Another user added a comment on the photo asking: “Is this a residential house or a godown?”

“I've followed this Kelvin Kiptum house closely and honestly I'm lost. I think Kelvin Kiptum deserved a better standard house than this Plywood structure!” commented an angry user.