Sportstok 7s on Track

With new interests coming in from other centers, Tournament organizers are calling on clubs yet to register to do so now before the deadline.

There are already overwhelming interests for the annual Sportstok 7s Tournament coming from new teams from Alotau, Kavieng, Kimbe, Lae, Wewak and Goroka.

Being an invitational 7s teams that registered before the deadline of March 1st will get in.

With limited spots now available Tournament Director and franchise owner, Elsie Passingan is urging interested teams to register now or they will miss out.

They also hoping to see one or two teams representing the highlands region as there was non last year.

She said there are guidelines and tournament regulations which teams must abide by and has worked well.

This is the 4th consecutive year in hosting the Annual National Sportstok Rugby 7s Tournament adding this year’s tournament is special as it will provide an opportunity for teams to showcase their talents for possible scouting by the PNG Rugby National Selectors for the upcoming Oceania 7’s Tournament at the end of the year.

The Director would like to acknowledge supporting sponsors from last year, NCDC and Puma Energy through their product puma gas, JRA, Prima Small Goods and Goodman Fielders. They hope to seek the same support to add value to this year’s tournament.

Prizes for the tournament will be the same as last year’s with the Cup Winners picking up K10,000 plus a new set of rugby uniforms from Tati Sports. However they prizes may increase if sponsors come good.

However she said they don’t want to see that teams are only playing for money but the opportunity that the tournament is providing for talent identification and also bring back 7s rugby as a development pathway for the sport in general.