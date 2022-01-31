Sports Writer Honoured To Participate

“I am very humble and honoured to be part of the Queen's Baton Torch Relay. It is a great feeling and thanks to PNG Sport Foundation CEO Albert Veratau to include me in PNGSF team to run this global race here at Sir John Guise Stadium.

“It comes every four years and you will be lucky to be picked to run the Torch Relay,” said Morabang.

He said it is a good collaborative effort by all stakeholders especially the lead partners, PNG Olympic Committee and PNG Sports Foundation to get this Torch Relay to PNG.

“We could have done better like we did before when the Torch Relay traveled the width and breath of this country before leaving for Australia.”

Morabang said after writing and covering the four Queen Baton Relay since 2002, it is good to take part in the actual event.