Sports Tok Sevens Cup an Away Accolade

This year, 2024, the cup landed in the hands of Black Orchid from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, who claimed their second Cup title after defeating the Gerehu Natives 22 - 07 at the Sir John Guise Stadium on 31 March.

Looking at the list of cup holders; Mantas won the inaugural tournament in 2018, PC Ravens from Lae had the cup in their possession for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) before the Port Moresby-based team, Kramer Ausenco Brothers grabbed hold of the cup for the first time in 2021.

The cup short-lived in the nation's capital, when the men from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville won the tournament in 2022 and took the cup home.

In 2023, the Gerehu Natives emerged in the shadows of premier rugby clubs – University Piggies and Kramer Ausenco Brothers to give a go at the cup title only to fall short to Bialla Suaras of West New Britain Province.

The men from Gerehu returned in the 2024 tournament, gave their best, and booked another grand final bet but couldn't go past the fast-finishing Black Orchids as the cup once again slipped off their hands.

The Gerehu Natives were shattered in tears after another failed attempt at the cup title. The team’s head coach sees the development of the club as more important than the result on the afternoon.

"I cannot speak. I was expecting a win but it didn't come. They work very hard to win this one (tournament); they cannot accept the loss.

"The players are developing well so the future is bright for our players and the club," said Natives coach, Paul Glen.

He said the team should hold their heads high despite not getting the result they wanted. They played well but it simply wasn't their afternoon.

The Gerehu Natives promised to give another crack at the title next year. They won Rookie Sevens and are confident they can take the Sports Tok Sevens in the near future.

“Next year, we will come back stronger and better."