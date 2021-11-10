Sports Tok 7s Tournament Gets Nod

The tournament has been postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 surge, however this time it’s going ahead as per conditional approval by the National Pandemic Controller’s Office through the PNG Sports Foundation.

News of the approval has relieved participating teams and sponsors. The tournament committee is now working to get approval for one-third of spectator capacity to be allowed to attend this one-off major rugby tournament set.

Franchise Sports Tok 7s Manager, Benson Upas, said despite effects of the COVID-19 restrictions interest has been overwhelming. There has been an increase in the number of teams from 20 to 24 since last year, while some teams missed out due to late registrations.

Among the 24 confirmed teams for this year including last year’s grand finalists, is runners up Kramer Auscenco Brothers of Port Moresby and reigning champions PC Ravens of Lae.

While the pool draws have been done up with no changes, the tournament committee strongly urges all players to be vaccinated or tested a week or two ahead of the event, to minimize any hiccups.