Sports Tok 7s teams suspended

This was announced during the soft launch of the tournament last week.

The 6th edition of the Sports Tok 7s is confirmed to run over three days during the Easter long weekend.

15 City Pirates men’s team of Kimbe and Stallion’s women team from Rabaul are two of the teams that will sit out this year’s tournament for bringing the game to disrepute in last year’s tournament.

Sports Tok 7s Tournament Director, Paul Joseph when making the announcement last week clarified that despite the clubs suspensions, players from those clubs are still eligible to play for other teams.

On a more serious note, Joseph warned clubs that a repeat of such un-sportsmanship behaviour in future will result in clubs being blacklisted from the game.

Joseph noted they are expecting an increase in the numbers especially for the U20 boys and Open Women teams this year.

He said they are looking at 24 Open Men’s ,16 U20s and 12 Open Women’s with teams expected from the Autonomous Region Of Bougainville, East New Britain, West New Britain, Morobe and NCD including neighbouring Motuan villages.

Sports Tok 7s boss and franchise Manager, Benson Upas also reflected on some of the core values and good outcomes that such tournament has accomplished in terms of providing a platform for young boys and girls to advance their rugby journey, especially during the pandemic period.

Meanwhile, Joseph has announced registration for all three divisions, Open Men, U20 Boys and Open Women is now open.