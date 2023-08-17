Sports for School Success

Commencing during Term 2 in May, Stop & Shop's Sports for School Competition aimed to empower Port Moresby schools by offering them a chance to secure complimentary sporting equipment, a reward attainable through routine shopping trips and the retention of receipts from the store.

Among the 30 enrolled schools 10 enthusiastically partook, and clinched comprehensive sporting kits. These kits encompassed a diverse array of sports equipment for Basketball, Netball, Volleyball, Soccer, and Rugby.

The recognition ceremony, held at the Stop & Shop Waigani Central, celebrated the accomplishments of the participants. CPL CEO Navin Raju lauded Carr Memorial Adventist Primary School for emerging as the leading victor, with a tally of nine complete sets of sporting gear for their institution.

In second place was St. Anne's Primary School, securing 6 sets. St. Theresa Primary School and Zion Zeal Apex Boroko, each bagged 4 and 5 sets respectively.

The list of contributing schools encompassed Kila Kila Secondary School, St. John Primary School, Salvation Army Primary School, Don Bosco Technical School Gabutu, Jubilee Secondary School, and Eki Vaki Primary School.

Participating schools embarked on a journey that involved patronizing Stop & Shop outlets and subsequently depositing their receipts into designated collection bins at their respective schools.

For every K10 spent, participants accrued points, and for every 300 points amassed, a set of sporting equipment was earned. This structure magnified the incentive to accumulate more points, ensuring a bounty of athletic resources for the schools.