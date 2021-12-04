Sports Policy To Tackle Challenges

The policy review exercise identified a number of critical challenges including needs, issues, constrains and barriers hindering sport development. In addition, the urgent need to provide appropriate policy and legislative responses to guide, manage and track the development of the sport sector in PNG.

Among the list of challenges highlighted were:

Lack of resource support for sports programs and projects in most provinces

The change in education reform resulting in PE (Physical Education) not given prominence as a stand-alone subject. Resulting in the decline of PE in schools and inter-school school competition

In-fighting in sport administration at the sport association and national governing body levels was like a disease, setting back meaningful development in sports

Lack of direct funding by the provincial and national governments for sporting bodies

Public sports facilities in most urban areas were not maintained

Performance of Team PNG at major international competitions in general lack consistency

As per the framework, by 2050 the policy and its successful implementation will have contributed much to the country to realise Vision 2050 through active participation in sports and physical activity.