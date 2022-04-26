Sports Endorsed, 4 Athletes Qualified for Birmingham

With less than 100 days left, the PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla said the endorsed sports are Athletics, Boxing, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis and Weightlifting.

“Of these sports, four athletes have qualified under the Regional Qualification Process confirmed by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). They include Weightlifting’s Dika Toua and Morea Baru and Table Tennis’s Geoffrey Loi and Tammy Agari as announced earlier this month,” said Rapilla.

The Sports Chief said final endorsement of athletes and officials from the other sports is dependent on their performance in the respective qualifying systems in the current and upcoming competitions leading up to the games.

This includes para-athletes and coaches from Athletics and Powerlifting who are currently attending a GAPS Camp at the Birmingham University from the 18th to 24th April in Birmingham. The camp will see them undergo various development sessions, sport testing, technical session and opportunity to get classified and compete for qualification and bipartite invitation opportunities.

In other 2022 Commonwealth Games updates, Team PNG’s Chef de Mission, Michael Henao was presented with the official invitation to participate at the Games from Carli Bill, the CGA Relations Manager – Europe and Oceania during his recent visit for the Commonwealth Games Association Open Day held in Birmingham, UK, in March.

During his visit, Henao attended the Chef de Mission Meeting which covered information on the Games Accommodation & Residential Venues and Services, Athletes Services, Office and Administration Facilities, Medical and Recovery Chambers, Media Centre and Competition Venues.

While in the UK, he also took the opportunity to visit the PNG High Commission in London and briefed High Commissioner, Her Excellency Winnie Kiap on Team PNG’s preparations and plans towards the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.