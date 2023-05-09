Sports driving positive social change

The visit aimed to explore opportunities to use sports as a tool to promote peace and create positive social change through the existing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

During Dudfield's visit, he met with the Chair of Olympism 365, International Olympic Committee Member, and Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee Secretary General Auvita Rapilla, as well as other key stakeholders in the country. Together, they discussed how to leverage sports to promote positive social change and create a better world.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee has committed itself to using the power of sports to build a better world through its Sport for Development Programs. This focus area is one of the committee's four key areas in its 2021-2024 Strategic Plan, aptly named "Sport in Society."

The committee continues to meet with key stakeholders to discuss how they can work together to utilize sports to develop Papua New Guinea while meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Their collective programs and resources aim to create a better world through sports.

If you're interested in supporting the Sport for Development Programs or partnering with the committee, you may reach them at pngolympic@pngoc.org.pg.