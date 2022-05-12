Sports Awards Finalists Announced

PNG international rugby league stars, Justin Olam and Alex Johnson were nominated under the Male Athlete of the Year category and St George player Elsie Albert vies for the Female Athlete of the Year.

Rugby league clubs, Lae Snax Tigers (Team of The Year) and Waghi Tumbe (National Performance of the Year) have been nominated for their exceptional performance in last season’s Digicel Cup Competition. PNG NRL program, League Bilong Laif was nominated for Community Sports Initiative Award.

Not only did the finalists for the 2022 SP Sports Awards were announced but also the special speaker in Darrie Nightingale.

Her appearance is special in that she was the first winner of the Female Athlete of the Year category when the SP Sports Awards ceremony was hosted in 1992.

She is now the first local female sporting heroine to feature as a SPSA guest speaker, marking the Awards’ 30 years.

After a week of deliberation, the SPSA Selection Panel has reached an agreement for the top three finalists for each of the 11 categories on offer in this year’s awards.

“Despite the effects of COVID, we once again had a high-quality field,” says Chairperson of the SPSA Selection Panel, Warwick Vele.

“It was great to see the efforts and achievements of our sportsmen and women, coaching staff, officials and administrators to get our athletes back into their respective sporting arenas.”

He added that the efforts put into community sports and the good these initiatives have done was especially pleasing.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, for the SP Sports Awards are:

Category Finalist Sport Male Athlete of the Year Baru Morea Weightlifting Johnston Alex Rugby League Olam Justin Rugby League Female Athlete of the Year Albert Elsie Rugby League Kaputin Rellie Athletics Toua Dika Weightlifting Team of the Year Lae Snax Tigers Rugby League Papuan Compound Ravens Rugby Union Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited PNG Barramundis Cricket National Performance of the Year NEST Athletics Club Athletics Papuan Compound Ravens Rugby Union Waghi Tumbe Rugby League Community Sports Initiative Award Hook in4 Health Hockey PNG Inclusive GymBad Program Gymnastics and Badminton League Bilong Laif PNG NRL Junior Male Athlete of the Year Hakena Sugar-Ray Tennis PNG Porter Joshua Squash PNG Junior Female Athlete of the Year Alarcos Amity Squash PNG Hakena Colita Tennis PNG Merimba Ursula Nokondi Triathlon Club, Goroka Best Sports Person with a Disability Leva Nelly Para Sports Marados Morea Para Sports Otoase Raphael Special Olympics Sports Official of the Year Sibona Margeret Cricket PNG Stone Nelson NEST Athletics Club Yareboinen David PNG Football Association Sports Photo of the Year Keamo Patricia The National Newspaper Keslep Simon Post Courier Wasari Fidelis Sports Tok Magazine Sports Media of the Year EMTV Sports Media Niugini Limited Paul Taumik Jnr NBC Sports The National Newspaper Sports Desk The National Newspaper

The announcement of the finalists marks the opening of SMS voting for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award is selected through a public vote, using FM100’s SMS voting platform. The more votes a finalist gets, the more chances of them winning.

Candidates for this category come from four finalists of the following:

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Team of the Year

National Performance of the Year

Voting for the People’s Choice Award category will close on 25thMay. The Awards Presentation will be hosted virtually from the home of the SPSA, Crowne Hotel, on May 28th.

It will be streamed live to the people of Papua New Guinea on the SP Sports Awards Facebook page.