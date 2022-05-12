 

Sports Awards Finalists Announced

BY: Loop Sports
16:54, May 12, 2022
Thirty-two finalists for the prestigious 2022 SP Sports Awards (SPSA) have been announced with rugby league having six nominees under various categories.

PNG international rugby league stars, Justin Olam and Alex Johnson were nominated under the Male Athlete of the Year category and St George player Elsie Albert vies for the Female Athlete of the Year.

Rugby league clubs, Lae Snax Tigers (Team of The Year) and Waghi Tumbe (National Performance of the Year) have been nominated for their exceptional performance in last season’s Digicel Cup Competition. PNG NRL program, League Bilong Laif was nominated for Community Sports Initiative Award.

Not only did the finalists for the 2022 SP Sports Awards were announced but also the special speaker in Darrie Nightingale.

Her appearance is special in that she was the first winner of the Female Athlete of the Year category when the SP Sports Awards ceremony was hosted in 1992.

She is now the first local female sporting heroine to feature as a SPSA guest speaker, marking the Awards’ 30 years.

After a week of deliberation, the SPSA Selection Panel has reached an agreement for the top three finalists for each of the 11 categories on offer in this year’s awards.

“Despite the effects of COVID, we once again had a high-quality field,” says Chairperson of the SPSA Selection Panel, Warwick Vele.

“It was great to see the efforts and achievements of our sportsmen and women, coaching staff, officials and administrators to get our athletes back into their respective sporting arenas.”

He added that the efforts put into community sports and the good these initiatives have done was especially pleasing.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, for the SP Sports Awards are:

Category

Finalist

Sport

 

Male Athlete of the Year

Baru Morea

Weightlifting

Johnston Alex

Rugby League

Olam Justin

Rugby League

 

Female Athlete of the Year

Albert Elsie

Rugby League

Kaputin Rellie

Athletics

Toua Dika

Weightlifting

Team of the Year

Lae Snax Tigers

Rugby League

Papuan Compound Ravens

Rugby Union

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited PNG Barramundis

Cricket

National Performance of the Year

NEST Athletics Club

Athletics

Papuan Compound Ravens

Rugby Union

Waghi Tumbe

Rugby League

Community Sports Initiative Award

Hook in4 Health

Hockey PNG

Inclusive GymBad Program

Gymnastics and Badminton

League Bilong Laif

PNG NRL

Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Hakena Sugar-Ray

Tennis PNG

Porter Joshua

Squash PNG

Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Alarcos Amity

Squash PNG

Hakena Colita

Tennis PNG

Merimba Ursula

Nokondi Triathlon Club, Goroka

Best Sports Person with a Disability

Leva Nelly

Para Sports

Marados Morea

Para Sports

Otoase Raphael

Special Olympics

 

Sports Official of the Year

Sibona Margeret

Cricket PNG

Stone Nelson

NEST Athletics Club

Yareboinen David

PNG Football Association

 

Sports Photo of the Year

Keamo Patricia

The National Newspaper

Keslep Simon

Post Courier

Wasari Fidelis

Sports Tok Magazine

Sports Media of the Year

EMTV Sports

Media Niugini Limited

Paul Taumik Jnr

NBC Sports

The National Newspaper Sports Desk

The National Newspaper

 

The announcement of the finalists marks the opening of SMS voting for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award is selected through a public vote, using FM100’s SMS voting platform. The more votes a finalist gets, the more chances of them winning.

Candidates for this category come from four finalists of the following:

  • Male Athlete of the Year
  • Female Athlete of the Year
  • Team of the Year
  • National Performance of the Year

Voting for the People’s Choice Award category will close on 25thMay. The Awards Presentation will be hosted virtually from the home of the SPSA, Crowne Hotel, on May 28th.

It will be streamed live to the people of Papua New Guinea on the SP Sports Awards Facebook page.

