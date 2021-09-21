Sponsors Launch Netball Tournament

The KHNT has been dormant for some time, it was decided after much deliberation of a board and the official grant permitted by the Controller, to allow for the games be run from September 19th-23rd at Barakau village.

The tournament’s theme is Promoting Young Leaders, and in doing so, KHNT aims to groom players at a young age to prepare them for their future endeavours.

The PNG Netball Federation have changed the competition structure and because of these changes, the national competition level focuses on the U15, 17, 21 and A grade.

President of Kairuku Hiri Netball Association, Ulato Avei said that netball focuses on the younger group to build their talent, and make them the good leaders for PNG netball as part of their development program.

Ulato thanked the Barakau village officials and council members for preparing the village well to welcome the participating villages and the presence of representatives and dignitaries of various agencies.

She added that Barakau was selected as the model village to host the event as the last two tournaments were held at Rita Flynn Courts, Port Moresby.

Ms Avei said: “In order to grow the sport it was agreed that we bring it back to the rural sector and in doing so, promoting SMEs and bring leaders together from Hiri East and West and Kairuku Hiri as well.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil and NiuPower has come onboard to support the sporting event by supplying goods and equipment.