Speedy Pirika keeping his hopes high

The Gulf mixed Central rising star exposed his incredible pace and attacking prowess to set the 2022 Digicel Cup alight, scoring most tries to take out the top try scorer of the year award. Despite this, Pirika was overlooked for the 2023 PNG Hunters training squad but never gave up.

However, the disappointment of missing out last year did not dampen the spirit of this Baimuru Motu Koita speed demon. Seeing his Central Dabaris colleague and electrifying fullback Morea Morea Junior rise in the Hostplus Cup inspired him to continue to chase his dream of making the Hunters one day.

Fast forward, Pirika slated into the original 2024 PNG Hunters squad and now got his foot at the door with the final squad to be announced at next week’s Hunters season launch.

Pirika was scouted by the Central Dabaris from the Moresby South rugby league competition. He made his debut in 2022, an amazing try-scoring fairytale season that eventually earned him the top try scorer of the year award.

Pirika’s early sporting influence was basketball while growing up at Rabia camp in Kaugere, the home of the Muri boys, a name synonymous with the game of basketball. Pirika went on to represent PNG in the U18 men’s basketball team. However, he was forced back to rugby league by his father Pirika senior, a DCA rugby league club legend back in the day.

To make it thus far and be part of the reduced Hunters squad is an achievement. Pirika has realigned his focus and goal to work hard in increasing game speed and fine-tuning other aspects of his game. His focus now is to make the final 30-man squad and to play at the QRL Cup level which would be a dream come true for him.