Spectators Return In League Comp

Port Moresby league fanatics can now purchase their tickets as early as 9am on Friday while in Lae, tickets will be sold at the Lae Rugby League ground when gates open at 10.00am on Sunday.

However, there are restricted number of tickets available for sale at both venues. PNG National Rugby League Competitions (NRLC) Manager, Ora Gairo said approval to get crowds back was granted by the Pandemic Controller late on Tuesday.

“We have been allowed 30 per cent of the capacity these venues can accommodate in both Port Moreby and Lae.

“After four rounds with no crowds, it is exciting for players and fans alike to enjoy our number one sport,” Gairo said.

He said tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s ‘double header’ games in Port Moresby can be purchased at the two Digicel kiosks in Vision City Mall, Waigani, Digicel headquarters in Gordons and at the National Football Stadium at Boroko from 9.00am Friday July.

Ticket Prices for designated Stands are:

Grandstand - K25 / person

South Western Stand - K20 / person

North Western Stand - K20/person

Eastern Stand - K15 / person

(Children Under 3 years are free.)

The Northern and Southern Stands will be closed for now.

Tickets will also be on sale at NFS on Game Days. Gates will open at 11.00am on Saturday and Sunday and entry into the stadium will be through the gates opposite the Boroko Market.

“Tickets will show which games are being played on Saturday or Sunday so choose carefully on which day to attend to support your favourite team,” Gairo said.

In Lae ticket prices are K20 / person (Under 3 years old Free) with only 1300 tickets available for sale.

He said all tickets will be scanned with lighters.

Every person would go through temperature checks, sanitizing and bag/body checks when they enter NFS.

“Security personnel will be on hand to carry out these checks and direct them on which way to go to the Stands as per their tickets,” he said.

He said these were the ‘Niupela Pasin’ measures and protocols and urged all spectators and supporters for their co-operation.

“We all have to comply with these ‘New Normal’ protocols so the premier professional competition in PNG proceed under the strict protocols,” he added.

Gairo said players and officials have their protocols to follow and the public must follow the measures and protocols by attending with a mask. No Mask No entry.

“Every one of us has a part to play to ensure the game of rugby league is played for all to enjoy.”

On Saturday at the Oil Search National Football in Port Moresby, Moni Plus NCDC Pom Vipers take on CPG Central Dabaris at 1.00pm followed by reigning premiers Kroton Hela Wigmen meet Agmark Rabaul Gurias at 3.05pm.

In Sunday’s double-header, PRK Mendi Muruks face Bintangor Goroka Lahanis at 1.00pm followed by EPG Enga Mioks up against Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles at 3.05pm.

All four matches will be televised ‘live’ on TVWan Plus on Saturday and Sunday.

“The strict Banis protocols will also be applied in Lae and I urge everyone to co-operate and support us in this ‘new normal’ period,” Gairo said.

The double header at the Lae RL grounds on Sunday July 4, 2021 will see Kimbe Cutters play JPG Waghi Tumbe at 1.00pm followed by Lae Snax Tigers hosting PRK Gulf Isou at 3.10pm.