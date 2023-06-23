Special Olympics PNG bags Badminton Silver

Their outstanding achievement has garnered applause and admiration from all corners.

The journey towards this prestigious accolade began with a sensational performance in the round robin phase. Facing off against Bulgaria in the first game, the PNG duo dominated both sets, triumphing with scores of 21-13 and 21-18 points.

The team's confidence soared as they carried this momentum into the second game against Palestine, once again securing victory in both sets with scores of 21-8 and 21-12 points. These two wins propelled them to the highly anticipated medal playoffs.

In the Gold Medal playoff, Emmanuel Sevara and Martha Ahwong found themselves up against the formidable Chinese team. Although they fought valiantly, the Chinese competitors proved too strong, as PNG conceded defeat with scores of 9-21 and 6-21 points.

Despite missing out on the gold, their efforts were nothing short of courageous. Notably, this international competition marked their inaugural appearance, making their achievement all the more remarkable.

The significance of this achievement extends beyond the personal triumph of Sevara and Ahwong. This Silver Medal represents the first-ever medal in badminton for Special Olympics PNG, adding an extra layer of pride to their outstanding performance.

Their dedication, skill, and resilience have brought honor to their nation and inspired countless individuals.