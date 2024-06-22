SPB champions amateur boxing

The event coincided with the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Day celebrations last week, marking a significant milestone for BABA and the local sports community.

The tournament, aimed at promoting peace and unity among Central Bougainville's youth through sportsmanship, saw spirited participation from five local clubs, including contenders from as far as the Panguna district. The matches showcased the skill and determination of amateur boxers, drawing enthusiastic support from the community.

SP Brewery's Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare, underscored the brewery's commitment to community development and youth engagement through sports.

"SP Brewery is proud to support initiatives like the Central Bougainville Amateur Boxing Tournament, which not only spotlights athletic talent but also fosters values of peace and unity," remarked Mr. Nilkare during the sponsorship presentation to BABA.

Lohial Nuau, President of BABA, expressed deep appreciation for SP Brewery's sponsorship, emphasizing its crucial role in making the tournament a reality.

"Thank you to SP Brewery for their generous support and contribution," said Nuau, reflecting on the positive impact of the event on local youth.

SP Brewery continues to lead in community-driven initiatives across Papua New Guinea, dedicated to empowering youth through sports.

The success of the Amateur Boxing tournament in Arawa underscores SP Brewery's ongoing commitment to fostering positive social change through active participation and sportsmanship.