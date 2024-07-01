Spartans Win in Thriller

With just over five minutes remaining before fulltime, and the scoreboard locked at 12-12, Spartans halves combination of Karak Poland and Mega Varen setup Hoki in the opposition’s 30-meter. He slotted an easy field-goal to give his a tiny bit of hope that would take them to the final whistle.

The field goal came at the back of a clean intercept by Spartans outside centre Larry Horope in their 40-meter mark from a pass by Sharks’ Apolos Gori who dashed down to score at the left-hand corner to level scores 12-all. Sharks, with a never-say-die attitude put on a last-minute fight back but the Spartans’ defence was solid until the final hooter went.

In the first half, Sharks were leading comfortably with two converted tries coming from their right-wing Baisa Sema and inside centre Jimson Pepil. However, Spartans’ defence was the telling factor before Hoki potted the field goal snatch the championship tag of the season.

The best backs for Sharks were Rocky Joe, Ben Ben, Ruden Steven, and Jimson Peril. In the forwards were William Tete, Joe Patrick, and Robinson Deplep. As for the Spartans, Hoki, Horope, Standford, Poland and Varen stood out in the backs while Sylvester Sandari, Moses Arali, Mathew Simon and Treva Kepson were formidable in the front.

In the B grade match, Sirunki Samu Raiders gave no chance to Nest United and easily walked over them with an 18 - 10 victory at Ipi Park, in Port Moresby. Tournament President, Kambi Igiman, congratulated all the teams for their participation. He also acknowledged sponsor Jackson Igila of Jem X Security Service. More so, he thanked the local residents, committed fans and the general public for keeping the peace throughout the finals matches.