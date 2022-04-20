SP Brewery Limited Backs PNGOC

The K150,000 is an annual commitment by SP Brewery, as part of the brewery’s three-year sponsorship to the PNGOC.

SP Brewery Managing Director, Ed Weggemans said: “Even though we are dealing with trade restrictions and loss of business, SPB is proud to continue our support to Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee for another year.”

This support go towards helping Team PNG participate in the Northern Marianas Mini Pacific Games in Saipan from June 17the - 25th, and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August 2022.

SP Brewery has a strong and long-term relationship with the PNGOC dating back as far as the early 1980s.

PNGOC President, Sir John Dawanincura, thanked the Board and Management of SP Brewery for the timely presentation as the PNGOC progresses on its preparedness for the two Teams for the back-to-back Games this year.

“We are grateful to the SPB Executive Board and Management for this presentation and appreciate that it was thoughtfully done well in advance before the two Teams are farewell to the Games in June and July respectively”, Sir John said.