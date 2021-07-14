SP Brewery Boosts Team PNG

Team PNG received a K143,000 cheque from SP Brewery in Port Moresby to assist the Team prepares for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare, said the SPB has a strong and long-term relationship with the PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC), dating back as far as the early 1980’s, during the days of the Pepsi Fun Run, when it was the major sponsor.

He said the Company has supported sports through other marquee events such as the SP Sports Awards, since 1992, in partnership with the PNGOC and PNG Sports Foundation.

“The Company is proud to be associated with the PNGOC, as it continues to strive to provide opportunities for athletes, while maintaining a responsible and positive image of the country and other stakeholders.

“The PNGOC’s vision ‘Believe, Excel and Inspire’ to unite Papua New Guineans through sporting excellence and success aligns with SPB’s priorities in maintaining key stakeholder relationships.

“Today’s cheque presentation is a testament to our commitment to supporting our athletes excel and be the best at the international level.”

PNGOC President, Sir John Dawanincura, thanked the Board and Management of SPB for the timely presentation.

Sir John also acknowledged the Company’s continued support to PNGOC and Team PNG over the last two years despite the challenges affecting many businesses in PNG due to the COVID-19ovid pandemic.

“Securing sponsorship and committing to long term partnerships is difficult given PNG’s small business landscape and also the current pandemic, thus we are grateful for SP Brewery’s steadfast support.”

“It has been difficult raising funds during this pandemic for Team PNG and without any Government support to date.”

A delighted Chef de Mission of Team PNG to the Tokyo Games,Tamzin Wardley acknowledged the sponsorship and thanked SP brewery for its commitment and support to see Team PNG take on the world’s best and represent our country at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Nilkare wished the PNG athletes best of luck in the Olympic Games.

“I am confident that Team PNG will make us proud and bring home medals.”