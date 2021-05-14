SP Awards Finalists Announced

This year’s Annual Prestigious Awards Night which will recognize sporting achievements from 2019 to 2020.

The Awards night has been set for the 29th of May,2021.

This was after the selection panel met last week to deliberate on the nominations that were received from around the country and reached an agreement for the top 3 finalists for each of the 12 categories on offer for this awards.

This year’s nominations were slow but eventually picked up during the last two weeks before closing date for entries much to the delight of the SP Awards Committee.

. On behalf of naming rights sponsor SP Brewery ,Corporate Affairs Manager,John Nilkare congratulated all the finalists for making it thus far.He also extended a special word of thanks to the public who have voted in and submitted names and the federations that have submitted names of their athletes.

Before reading out the names of the finalists ,Chairperson of the SPSA Selection Panel,Warwick Vele thanked the public for showing their appreciation and support by nominating.

Some of the finalists of the 12 categories included Justin Olam,Morea Baru,Norman Vanua,Dika Toua,Rellie Kaputin.Abigail Tere Apisah,Oil Search Orchids,Kroton Hela Wigmen and PNG Baramundis.