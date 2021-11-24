Souths League Pathway

Since its launch back in May 2021, the league has been consistent throughout except for the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown which disrupted the games for two weeks.

During its short history, Moresby South Rugby League has impacted and provided a platform and pathway for young rugby league talents from a settlement setting to come out and play in a semi state-of-the-art sporting facility, the JT stadium Kaugere.

The Moresby South competition has also registered a select side called Moresby South Blacks to the newly established Southern Super league elite competition, currently running second on the ladder behind POM Vipers Academy.

Deputy Chairman of Moresby Souths Rugby League Nathan Andes said since the competition was launched, all the teams have cooperated well with no incidences.

Moving forward they are now going into 3 weeks of knockout finals and looking forward to staging their inaugural grand final before Christmas.