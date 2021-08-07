Southern Stand Open

According to the PNGNRLC Manager, Ora Gairo, the Southern Stand will now accommodate more fans due to seating capacity restrictions.

Tickets for all stands can be purchased from between 9am to 4pm today and tomorrow until kick off the second double header at Gate 2 at the NFS.

The ticketing booth at Gate 2 at NF will be open at 9am today and close at 4.00pm. On Sunday, it re-opens at 9am and closes at 2.30pm.

Tickets at Grandstand is K25, Western Stand K20, Eastern Stand K15, North/Southern Stand going for K10 and children under four years old are free.

Tomorrow’s double header at the NFS in Port Moresby will see at 12.30pm, the CPG Central Dabaris take on the Kimbe Cutters, while at 3.00pm - PRK Gulf Isou lock horns with Mt Hagen Eagles. Gates will open at 11.00am.

Meanwhile, spectator have been urged to adhere to strict COVID-19 measures and must abide to the strict processes of checks at the gate when attending on Game Day.