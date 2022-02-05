South Side Facilities Undergo Upgrade

“Our priority and most important is to take ownership and look after the facilities as it will benefit the sportsmen and women and the communities in Moresby South.

“These facilities are not only for sports but also for other community related activities and programmes,” says Tkatchenko.

The Member’s Office has released budget allocation of K500,000 annually for community sports to the three local level government wards 2, 3 and 4 assist in sports development, coordination and organizing the events.

Tkatchenko wants to see all sporting facilities redeveloped and has proposed to construct Kila Kila secondary and primary school fields into multi-purpose complex. He said these facilities would benefit school children and communities of Joyce Bay and Kogeva.

The biggest beneficiary of the MP’s sports program initiative was the Moresby South Rugby League competition now playing on well-constructed stadium (Moresby South Stadium) with seating capacity of 1500.

Meantime, North Build Contractor is currently working on four floodlight poles installation at the stadium that should be ready by this month and will allow for night competitions.

The Sir William Skate facility redevelopment will see 2000 seating capacity and field upgrading this year with the construction to begin soon. It will be fenced off and toilets like the Moresby South Stadium and an office to run its operations.

“We are also upgrading the Kaugere basketball courts which can be also used for volleyball and netball competitions. The Joyce Bay basketball and netball courts were upgraded in two zones with the community currently using it,” Tkatchenko confirmed upgrades.

He said the Kirakira village were also beneficiaries of five new concrete netball courts made available to them and will continue to provide that to various settlements and villages in the electorate.