Solomon Islands hosts expanded OFC Women’s Champions

With an impressive expansion, the tournament welcomes eight competitive teams, significantly rising from last year's five contenders in Papua New Guinea.

This edition introduces new contenders including Cook Islands, Vanuatu, and New Zealand, alongside familiar faces Fiji’s Labasa Women FC, Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United, and defending champions AS Academy Féminine from New Caledonia.

For the Solomon Islands, the opportunity to host the prestigious event underscores the nation's growing recognition of women’s football, reflecting the nation's passionate football culture. Building on recent successes, including the senior women’s national team reaching the final Women’s Olympic Football Tournament – Oceania Qualifier, Solomon Islands aims to showcase its prowess on home turf.

The tournament expansion aligns with Solomon Islands' commitment to grassroots development, with a renewed focus on youth leagues to nurture budding talent and offer clearer pathways to the elite level.

The anticipation is palpable as the Solrais Women’s Premier League champions, bolstered by their home advantage, gear up for a competitive showdown. With the tournament's expanded format promising tighter contests, the stakes are higher than ever.

Reflecting on last year’s historic 100th-minute victory by AS Academy Féminine, the margins for success are expected to be razor-thin in Honiara, underscoring the upward trajectory of women’s football in Oceania.

As the region embraces the beautiful game, the 2024 OFC Women’s Champions League heralds a new chapter in the journey of women’s football in the Solomon Islands and beyond.