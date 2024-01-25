Solomon Islands Eyes Redemption in Qualifiers

Despite a disappointing group stage exit at the Sol2023 Pacific Games, the Batram Suri-led squad remains optimistic as they face tough opponents, including XVII Pacific Games finalists Papua New Guinea and Fiji, along with American Samoa in Group A.

Suri meticulously prepared a 33-player squad during the buildup, ultimately narrowing it down to a formidable 23-strong team set to travel to Apia this week.

Reflecting on their swift turnaround from the Pacific Games and the festive break, Suri emphasized a collective team effort in preparation for the upcoming challenge.

“We are very much looking forward to the qualifiers. It’s a short time to regroup after the Pacific Games and the festive break, but we are putting in every effort to be ready for the challenge ahead,” expressed Suri in a statement.

Confident in their potential, she added, “Although grouped in a tough pool, I believe we can surpass our previous campaign and make a significant impact this time around.”