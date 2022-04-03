Softball Returns

For the past two Saturdays the Port Moresby Softball Executive organized Family Fun Day activities at the diamonds to get the interest back in the softball fraternity in Port Moresby.

The 2nd Saturday of Back to Softball Fun Games at Bisini has gone up another level with the introduction of the battle of the Moresby electorates, with two teams each representing Moresby South, Moresby North and Moresby East.

The mixed teams include male, female, young and old, beginners, and veterans.

Port Moresby Men’s Softball Association Treasurer Isikel Tovia said the interest has picked up this week with a bigger number of participants that made up the three electorate teams.

He said it was good to see some of the current season players both male and female mingling with old hands and veterans of the game in the electorate challenge which was fun to watch.

Tovia said the battle of the electorates will continue next Saturday as a lead up to the Easter Cup Challenge. It is open to any interested clubs with cash incentives up for grabs.

He’s appealing to the established clubs from the two associations Port Moresby men and Port Moresby women to mobilize and get their teams organized if they are interest to take part in the Easter Challenge with registration now open.

The Treasurer added there’ll be a cash prize of K2,000 up for grabs.