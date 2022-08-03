Soccer Champs Welcomed

The team arrived to a rousing reception from PNGFA officials, players, sponsors, families and football fans at the Jackson International airport terminal.

After previously finishing as runners-up on three occasions, PNG finally came home as champions, after they were crowned champions of the Oceania Nation Cup. Apart from securing the trophy, the girls have also qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Play-Off Tournament.

Before the Air Niugini Boeing carrying the team touched down last night, the Jackson International terminal was swamped with family members, fans and members of the public, who arrived couple of hours earlier to welcome the team.

A very proud PNGFA General Secretary, Pius Letenge in his welcome remarks, congratulated the players and officials for making the country proud and adding another dimension to our colourful sporting history.

While commending the girls for embracing the challenge, Letenge said, “This is just the beginning of a new journey with more challenges ahead as the team looks forward to representing Oceania in FIFA Women’s World Qualifiers in New Zealand in February, 2023.