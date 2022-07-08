SLOWPITCH SET FOR FINALS

With only two pools, it’s been decided to cross the pools to enable Pool A teams to play pool B teams in a knock out format this weekend. Winners proceed straight to the grand final next weekend.

With the uncertainty surrounding polling, they are fast tracking the play offs to stage the finals as soon as possible.

Meanwhile the two teams that have maintained first placing from the start of the competition are Swire Shipping Vikings in Pool A and Cardno Lions in Pool B.

A number of teams to watch out for in the play offs are CASA PNG and NAC. NAC who have been taking part in the competition for a while and always features when it comes to the finals.

Big credit to Swire Shipping Vikings and Cardno Lions who have limited season softball experience but have maintained top spot, including Trukai Industries, who are 1st and 2nd in Pool B.

Brian Bell being first timers with no season softball experience, have maintained their stand on the ladder. Team NBC Kundu are first timers also making the finals.

Other teams who made finals and took part in previous competitions with limited softball players are Abt Associate Ravalians, EFM & NASFUND, making the finals.

Fast improving and consistent team over the last few weekends is Express Freight Management (EFM) Team from pool B.

Other teams who took part in previous Corporate Slow Pitch competitions and will feature in this year's finals are PNG Power Sparkies, NAMBAWAN Super Limited, AVIS Cruzers, Water PNG ops, and Santos Blue Kumuls (formerly Oil Search).