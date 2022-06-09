Slow-Pitch Softball Nears Finals

Games to watch in seven matches of the competition this Saturday, Swire Shipping Vikings up against CASA PNG in Pool A, and Water PNG take on PNG Power Sparkies.

Swire Vikings remain undefeated in the competition and it will be a very good challenge this weekend against CASA PNG who are currently in good winning form. The game is scheduled for 9am.

The 2pm match between Water PNG and PNG Power Sparkies will be anybody’s game, as both teams seem to be struggling for consistency.

In Pool B, Cardno Lions who remain undefeated will be on bye.

Second place Brian Bell face Trukai Industries. Brian Bell, being a new team consists of non-softballers are using the competition as a testing ground. However, have done well with registering five wins from six games.

The Brian Bell vs Trukai match will be a thriller.

Other games to watch this weekend are, fast improving NBC vs. EFM -both teams are of similar strength and it will be interesting how they test out their outfit on Saturday.

In the earlier game Nasfund 2 plays QBE at 9am.