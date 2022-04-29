Slow Pitch Softball Challenge Set

Port Moresby Women’s Softball President, Ian Soweni said they have scheduled the competition to run and end before the polling period.

He said there are 16 teams in total from 14 corporate companies.

1) Water PNG - Admin & Ops (formally Eda Ranu) Two teams;

2) NASFUND - Two teams

3) Swire Shipping

4) Trukai Industries

5) PNG Power Limited

6) FX Business Centre (Remington)

7) Cardno Emerging Markets

8) Moni-Plus Limited

9) National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)

10) CASA PNG (Civil Aviation & Safety Authority)

11) Santos Limited (Formally Oil Search)

12) Bank South Pacific Limited (BSP)

13) Brian Bell & Co.

14) Express Freight Management (EFM)

There are two new companies in Brian Bell and Moni Plus joining while the rest have been participating annually.

Soweni also mentioned that Moni-Plus is also a major sponsor of one of our top clubs in the Port Moresby Women's Softball competition in Gazelle Softball Club.

He said there will only be one round of games followed by a fun playoff finals series.

A general meeting with all clubs is scheduled for next Saturday 7th May to present the 2022 calendar.

With the national federation not in order due to the passing late president, Ralph Tarasomo no national events planned for 2022.

Soweni said they aim to start the season proper after the National Elections in August/September 2022 if all goes well.