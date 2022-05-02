Slow Pitch Returns

For the past two seasons it was a case of wait and see for Port Moresby Softball and other sports for that matter due to the threat of the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite a number of forfeitures earlier in the day, it was game on at the Bisini Diamonds.

16 teams from various corporate companies took time out from their busy work schedules to engage in fun softball, bonding and building friendship with company employees.

President of the Port Moresby Women’s Softball Association Ian Soweni said despite of the slow start, all the games went according to schedule.

The main game was a replay of 2019 grand finalist Water PNG and Remington.

Soweni said finals for the slow pitch games are in June.