Sir John is PNGOC life member

This accolade was announced and unanimously accepted by all members by way of a standing ovation during the Annual General Assembly held in Port Moresby, marking the end of Sir John's illustrious tenure as President.

Sir John has been a pillar of the PNGOC for 38 years, serving 26 years as Secretary General (1984-2010) and 12 years as President (2012-2024). His leadership and vision have been instrumental in the growth and success of the organization, and sports in Papua New Guinea.

In his farewell address, Sir John reflected on his journey and expressed his gratitude to the members and stakeholders who supported him throughout his tenure.

"It has been a privilege to serve the PNGOC and to be part of the incredible journey of sports development in our country,” he said. “I am deeply honored to be made a Life Member and will continue to support the organization in any way I can.”

The General Assembly also celebrated Sir John's numerous achievements, including the 2015 Pacific Games, securing a permanent home and office for the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee.

The PNGOC stated that Sir John’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide the organization as it moves forward under the new leadership of Emma Waiwai and the executive board.