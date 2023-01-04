Siniu puts out call for team support

The team left yesterday for Auckland via Brisbane, Australia.

She said the camp in New Zealand is part of the on-going preparations for the opening match against Panama on February 18, 2023.

“We have a young team and they need support from everyone despite people have difference opinions on the make-up of the team,” she said.

The former PNG women’s captain said this is first time in the women football history. it’s a milestone of women football and we must get behind and throw our support to the team.

Siniu said this is the dream where former players were dreaming of, to play in the World Cup, but that did not come during their term. Now it is a dream come through for the current crop of players. They are the role models for young girls who can aspire the future players.

In terms of development, Siniu said this is a benchmark and WNT hope to go one better by qualifying for one of three spots in the FIFA WWC in Australia-New Zealand 2023.

Travelling Team: Faith Kasiray, Betty Sam, Margaret Joseph, Charlie Yanding, Lucy Maino, Isabella Natera, Olivia Upaupa, Rumona Morris, Daisy Winas, Asaiso Gossie, Gloria Laeli, Kesai Kotome, Michaelyne Butubu, Shalom Waide, Calista Maneo, Yvonne Gabong, Philis Pala, Ramona Padio, Nenny Elipas, Karen Kalapi, Anasthasia Gunemba, Rayleen Bauelua.

Management: Edna Thomas, Susan Watpore and Deslyn Siniu.